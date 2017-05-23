WATCH: Armed Police And Bomb Squad Arrive At Site Of Manchester Arena Explosion

Manchester Arena: Armed police arrive on the scene of explosion pic.twitter.com/h5cfz8w6qz — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) May 22, 2017

​Manchester police have claimed at least 20 to be dead and hundreds to be injured. Many of the concert goers were children and teenage girls as Ariana Grande is most popular with those demographics. The explosion occurred at the end of the performance. An estimated 20,000 people were in attendance.