Catalan President Says Independence Referendum Not an 'Attempt to Destroy Spain'

Earlier in the day, El Pais newspaper reported that Catalan authorities had developed a mechanism they would use in the process of secession from Spain, regardless of whether or not a referendum on independence would be held. The so-called Law of Transition is set to replace the constitution for two months, during which time the Catalan parliament will begin the establishment of the Catalan Republic.
“Our demand is in line with the constitution. It is not about an attempt to destroy Spain, it is about the Catalans’ right on self-determination,” Puigdemont said.
He pointed out that the best solution would be to hold a referendum agreed upon by the Spanish government.
“We will make a formal proposal that we will send to the Spanish government. We will wait as long as possible but if there is no agreement, then we will hold the referendum,” the Catalan president said.
Puigdemont also called on Spanish authorities to not resort to threatening Catalonia.
In March, Catalonia approved a draft budget which included an allocation of 5.8 million euros ($6.2 million) toward preparations for the independence referendum this year. The Spanish government decided to challenge the budget and launched a probe into the actions of the Generalitat, Catalonia's government.
On November 9, 2014, about 80 percent of the Catalans who took part in a non-binding referendum on the region's status as part of Spain voted in favor of Catalonia becoming an independent state. Madrid has declared the referendum unconstitutional.
All comments
Show new comments (0)