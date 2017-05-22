Awkward! Belgian State Secretary Spills the Beans About NATO Spousal Meet-Up

© AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS Almost 9,000 People Expected to Attend Anti-Trump March in Brussels on May 24

Earlier, Zuhal Demir, Belgium's Secretary of State for Poverty Reduction, Equal Opportunities, People with Disabilities, Urban Policy and Scientific Policy, has announced via social media that she was to accompany Melania Trump and other spouses of NATO leaders who arrived in Brussels for the upcoming summit.

However, shortly after that, it was announced that this role was delegated instead to the Belgian Prime Minister’s partner Amelie Derbaudrenghien and Ingrid Schulerud, the wife of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

While Belgian Minister of the Interior Jan Jambon declared that "in the preparation for such a visit, some things are liable to be subject to change sometimes," Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper revealed that this last-minute change was caused likely caused by Demir’s overly enthusiastic revelations as she apparently attracted too much attention to the first ladies’ itinerary.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Brussels on May 25.