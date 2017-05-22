Register
19:06 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin Germany, December 19, 2016

    German Foreign Minister Wades Into Row Over Greek Debt Bailout

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12210

    Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has demanded a firm commitment to debt relief for Greece on the day EU finance minister meet to discuss the latest round of austerity measures for Greece, which has struggled to meet the terms of its third bailout, in a sign that the issue is climbing the German federal election agenda.

    On the day the Eurogroup of the euro single currency area meet to discuss the latest situation with the Greek bailout program, the issue has entered into the German election campaign — ahead of the poll, September 24.

    Gabriel is vice chancellor of Germany and is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) which us in coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU). However, the SPD has put up former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to stand against her in the forthcoming election.

    ​Merkel's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble (CDU), however, has long been a proponent of Greek austerity, refusing to release more loans to Greece without the intervention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is not part of the third bailout.

    "Greece has always been promised debt relief when its reforms are implemented. Now we must stand by that promise," Gabriel told reporters.

    Election Agenda

    The issue of Greek debt relief is a sensitive one in Germany, where most people believe that Greece was allowed for too long to maintain an unachievable state pension system with an overgenerous tax system.

    ​The fact that the German vice chancellor — representing a party which is standing against Merkel — is demanding debt relief for Greece in the face of opposition from her own finance minister is a sign that the issue has climbed the election agenda.

    Greece has been given tough targets to reach in order to qualify for each stage of the bailout deal — its third since the sovereign debt crisis of 2007/8 — which calls for tough cuts in public spending, raising tax income and major reforms of its over-generous state pension scheme.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Greece has got to keep a 3.5 percent of GDP budget surplus before debt servicing costs over several years starting in 2018, according to Reuters.

    May 27, 2016. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Greek Prime Minister Says Expects Lenders to Cut Debt in Deal on Bailout Reforms

    Many within the EU believe Greece will also keep the 3.5 percent surplus in 2019, but the IMF is divided over the issue. According to the latest assessment of the Greek bailout, the board of the IMF is split over the targets.

    The IMF said it " welcomed the progress on the policy package that's centered around reforms allowing fiscal policy to become more growth friendly".

    "However, Paul Thomsen, the Director of our European department, did note last week that this will have to go hand in hand with a credible strategy to restore debt sustainability. And the discussion in this regard is only just getting underway," an IMF spokesman said, May 11.

    Related:

    Greek Prime Minister Says Expects Lenders to Cut Debt in Deal on Bailout Reforms
    Eurogroup Chief Slammed Over Game of 'Ping Pong' on Greek Bailout
    Major Issues of Greek Bailout Program Allegedly Solved in Talks on Second Review
    IMF Won't Commit to Greek Bailout Fund Without More Reforms - or Relief
    Splits in IMF Betray Divisions Among Greek Creditors Over Bailout Ballgame
    Tags:
    Greek economy, Greek debt crisis, bailout package, bailout program, austerity measures, eurozone, International Monetary Fund, European Union, Sigmar Gabriel, Europe, Germany, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok