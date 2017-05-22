UK PM Theresa May Softens Conservatives' Controversial 'Dementia Tax'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At the moment, the state contributes to the social care funding of those, whose assets do not exceed a certain cap, which for example in England is 23,250 pounds (about $30,218), but the value of the home the person owns is not taken into account if they choose to receive domiciliary care. The Conservatives proposed in their election manifesto published last week to include property value whether people get residential or domiciliary care and to increase the eligibility for state funding cap to 100,000 pounds worth of assets.

"This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, a government green paper. And that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount the people have to pay for their care costs… And you will never have to go below 100,000 pounds [about $129,980] of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family," May said as she launched the Welsh Conservatives’ manifesto.

May added that the manifesto had become victim of "fake claims" by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Conservatives' manifesto also suggested a system of deferred payments for those who choose to receive the care at home and for whom the value of their property would mean having to foot the bill. The costs would then be taken out of the estate.