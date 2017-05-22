UK PM Theresa May Softens Conservatives' Controversial 'Dementia Tax'

"This manifesto says that we will come forward with a consultation paper, a government green paper. And that consultation will include an absolute limit on the amount the people have to pay for their care costs… And you will never have to go below 100,000 pounds [about $129,980] of your savings, so you will always have something to pass on to your family," May said as she launched the Welsh Conservatives’ manifesto.
May added that the manifesto had become victim of "fake claims" by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The Conservatives' manifesto also suggested a system of deferred payments for those who choose to receive the care at home and for whom the value of their property would mean having to foot the bill. The costs would then be taken out of the estate.
All comments
Show new comments (0)