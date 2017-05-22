Register
17:36 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    EU Presidency Holder Malta Exposed as 'Pirate Base' for Global Tax Avoiders

    EU Presidency Holder Malta Exposed as 'Pirate Base' for Global Tax Avoiders

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20320

    New evidence from the European Investigative Collaborations has exposed the fact that Malta is actively marketing itself as a pirate base for tax avoidance inside the EU, welcoming large companies and wealthy private clients who try to dodge taxes in their home countries.

    A Maltese army soldier stands in front of the main gate of the the Auberge de Castille palace, Premier's office, on the eve of an EU Summit, in Valletta, Malta
    © AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia
    Maltese Presidency at Center of EU Panama Papers Tax Probe
    The European Investigative Collaborations (EIC) has published 150,000 documents exposing how Malta is being used by global companies as a haven for tax avoidance in the EU — despite the fact that Malta — which holds the rotating presidency of the EU — is supposed to be leading efforts to tackle such initiatives.

    According to a report by the European Commission, although Malta has a nominal rate of corporate income tax is 35 percent, due to the full imputation system of taxation, the "real" rate can go as low as approximately 5 percent. 

    This lower effective tax rate can be obtained if the taxpayer organizes itself by having a group of a minimum of two companies (parent and subsidiary) that are resident in Malta.

    Malta is already under investigation by the EU over its taxation system, following a visit to the Mediterranean island by the European Parliament's Committee of Inquiry into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion (PANA), February 2017, which found that "the Maltese tax system can be prone to abuse and confirmed that Malta disagreed with Commission proposals on specific tax issues."

    Country-by-Country Reporting

    Specifically, Malta has resisted the EU proposal that multinationals operating in the EU with global revenues exceeding US$842 million a year to publish key information on where they make their profits and where they pay their tax in the EU on a country-by-country basis.

    "With a corporate tax rate of just 5 percent and an almost 100 percent tax refund for shareholders, Malta has one of the most lenient corporate tax regimes in the EU, which in turn facilitates the laundering of criminal money," said Fabio De Masi, Vice-Chair of the PANA Committee, following the committee's visit to Malta.

    ​"In the past, Malta has lobbied the Council against efforts for more corporate transparency and against stricter anti-money laundering rules. In a country where political elites — from conservatives to the social democrats — have featured so prominently in the Panama Papers. The Maltese government should expect tough questioning from the public on money laundering and tax dodging during the current EU Presidency," De Masi said.

    Related:

    Malta's EU Council Presidency Could Deliver Falcon Punch to Tax Haven Reform
    Maltese Presidency at Center of EU Panama Papers Tax Probe
    Luxembourg Set to Join Ireland in Fighting EU Tax Ruling Over Tech Giant Apple
    EU Accused of Watering Down Big Business Tax Avoidance Plans
    Tags:
    tax avoidance, Panama Papers, tax haven, tax evasion, European Parliament, European Union, Fabio De Masi, Europe, Malta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok