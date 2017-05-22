EU General Affairs Council Approves Brexit Negotiating Directives

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union's General Affairs Council approved on Monday the EU Commission's negotiating directives on the United Kingdom's exit talks with the bloc, the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the EU said.

The European Commission published its Brexit directives on May 3, setting EU citizens' rights in the UK and a single financial settlement as priorities. The directives also allow for the Brexit talks to extend beyond the late March 2019 target.

On June 23 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters, or 17.4 million people, supported Brexit

In late March, the United Kingdom officially began the withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to EU Commission President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London has two years to complete all relevant negotiations.