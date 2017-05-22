Register
13:03 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Quran

    Finland Faces Fatal Lack of Islam Teachers

    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8820

    The Nordic nation of Finland has been found to be suffering from a dramatic lack of Islam teachers for its growing Muslim population. Although there seems to be no shortage of candidates with immigrant-backgrounds, their poor Finnish language skills still remains the largest barrier.

    At present, Finland has only about two dozen Islam teachers for its Muslim student population, which numbers 9,000 students.

    Muslims , Helsinki , Finland
    © Flickr/ Tabish Fayyaz
    Bahrain-Funded Mosque in Helsinki to Spur Friction Among Finnish Muslims
    Education officials explain the lack of teachers to instruct primary school students in the fundamentals of Islam by noting that immigrants who would like to teach Islam to fellow Muslims are most often struggling to pass university entrance exams themselves, and thus lack the formal qualifications to become teachers.

    "Language skills are a major issue. People who speak languages other than Finnish have difficulty getting into teacher training. This means that the number of teachers is growing more slowly than the number of students," Pekka Iivonen, a counsellor with the National Agency for Education told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    According to Finnish law, a teacher is not required to profess a religion about which he or she chooses to teach. Nevertheless, Finland's growing Muslim diaspora has a negative attitude towards the fact that an "unbeliever" would teach the Quran to children.

    However, according to Suaad Onniselkä, a Finnish convert who teaches Islam as a subject at Vesala upper secondary school in Helsinki, competence is more important than belief when it comes to teaching about the religion. Onniselkä ventured that the quality of teaching would suffer regardless of whether a school picked a pedagogically unskilled immigrant or a native Finn lacking in religious fervor to teach the class.

    "For instance, you could have a religion teacher droning on about the benefits of atheism. On the other hand, people coming from outside the Finnish school system may have beliefs based on their individual childhood rather than school curriculum," Suaad Onniselkä said.

    Helsinki, Finland
    © Flickr/ Jorge Láscar
    Finnish Muslims Radicalize on Their Own - Without Daesh Recruiters
    Onniselkä also stressed the importance of teaching Islam and other religions, venturing that Finnish society was in need of academic knowledge about various faiths. Her student Najmo Mohamed, who attends Vesala upper secondary school, suggested that Islam was needed for Muslims, the media and a broader Finnish society which, according to him was "largely ignorant" about Islam.

    "Once you utter the word 'terrorist,' the first thing that comes to mind is Islamist terrorism, as if Islam were the reason," Najmo Mohamed said, citing other motives such as health problems, loneliness or revenge. According to Mohamed, teaching about Islam could weaken anti-Islam attitudes.

    In 2015, a Finnish attitude survey found that a Muslim prayer room was second only to a drug users' needle exchange in terms of unpopular neighbourhood services. Even support centres for alcoholics or mental health patients would be more warmly received by Finnish locals.

    At present, Finland has a Muslim population of 65,000. Their number expected to grow to 190,000 (or 3.5 percent of the population) by 2050.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finland's Mainly Muslim Recent Migrants Sell Sex to Make Ends Meet
    Rise of Radical Islamism Puzzles Prison Authorities in Finland
    Tags:
    education, Islam, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok