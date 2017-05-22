Register
08:30 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A ripped poster of Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez is seen on a wall in Benalmadena, southern Spain, June 15, 2016.

    Spain's Oppositional Socialists Reelect Resigned Sanchez as Party Leader

    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4501

    Spain's oppositional PSOE party reelected Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon as secretary general.

    MOSCOW/MADRID (Sputnik) — Spain's oppositional Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) reelected Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon as secretary general.

    Spain's Acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sits on his chair at the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Thousands Rally in Spain in Support for Non-Confidence Vote for PM Rajoy
    Sanchez who resigned as party leader in autumn 2016 over the power struggle with other party's figures, was reelected receiving the support of 50.01 percent of votes after 97 percent of ballots of Sunday's vote have been counted.

    Susana Diaz Pacheco, President of Andalusia, the major autonomous community in Spain, received 40.14 percent of votes, while Patxi Lopez, the former president of the autonomous Basque Country and ex-head of the lower house of the Spanish parliament, was only supported by 9.85 percent of the party's voters.

    Sanchez defeated his rivals in all the autonomous communities except for Andalusia, Aragon and Basque Country.

    PSOE, founded in 1879, is the oldest political party in Spain. It was the ruling party in democratic Spain between 1982 and 1996, and between 2004 and 2011.

    Related:

    Spain Denies Allegations of Venezuelan Ambassador's 'Kidnapping' in Madrid
    Some 300 Migrants Storm Fence in Spain's Melilla Enclave, 100 Enter Country
    Morocco, Spain Dismantle Daesh Cell in Counter-Terror Operation
    Tags:
    Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok