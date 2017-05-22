Spain's Oppositional Socialists Reelect Resigned Sanchez as Party Leader

MOSCOW/MADRID (Sputnik) — Spain's oppositional Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) reelected Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon as secretary general.

Sanchez who resigned as party leader in autumn 2016 over the power struggle with other party's figures, was reelected receiving the support of 50.01 percent of votes after 97 percent of ballots of Sunday's vote have been counted.

Susana Diaz Pacheco, President of Andalusia, the major autonomous community in Spain, received 40.14 percent of votes, while Patxi Lopez, the former president of the autonomous Basque Country and ex-head of the lower house of the Spanish parliament, was only supported by 9.85 percent of the party's voters.

Sanchez defeated his rivals in all the autonomous communities except for Andalusia, Aragon and Basque Country.

PSOE, founded in 1879, is the oldest political party in Spain. It was the ruling party in democratic Spain between 1982 and 1996, and between 2004 and 2011.