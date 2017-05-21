Blast Hits Office of Ukraine's Right Wing Party in Kiev, No Casualties Resulted

© Photo: pixabay Coal Mine Explosion Kills at Least 10 in West Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — An explosion hit the office of Ukraine's right-wing party The Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists in the country's capital of Kiev, local media reported.

According to Hromadske TV broadcaster, no one was injured. Unknown individuals threw a combat grenade into the building, the same reports suggested.

The police is investigating into the incident, according to the outlet.