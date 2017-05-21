Thousands Rally in Spain in Support for Non-Confidence Vote for PM Rajoy

Media reports suggested in April that Spain’s National Court summoned Rajoy to testify as a witness in the the landmark Gurtel corruption trial, the date of the hearing however, has not been announced.
Rajoy's governance has been overshadowed by a number of corruption scandals including the Gurtel case launched in October 2016, after nine years of investigations. Under the case, 37 PP members were accused of involvement in a corruption network by giving public contracts worth over 350 million euros ($382 million) after having received bribes. Some of the involved PP members, including the party's treasurer, testified that the PP leadership was aware of the scheme.
Opposition has demanded Rajoy step down and rallied in protest, while Rajoy rejected any accusations of being aware of the situation.
