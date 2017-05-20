Germany Ready to Intensify Work of Normandy Four on Ukraine - Kiev

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Normandy Four States Point Out Importance of Easter Ceasefire in Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) — Germany is ready to intensify the work of the Normandy Four format and considers that the G7 states should more actively support the process of Ukrainian reforms, Svyatoslav Tsegolko, the press secretary of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Poroshenko held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin and discussed the situation in the eastern Ukrainian conflict torn Donbas region.

"The fruitful talks took place in a very friendly atmosphere. Germany is ready to intensify the work of the Normandy format and supports more active involvement of the G7 nations into support of the Ukrainian reforms," Tsegolko said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Iryna Gerashchenko, the first deputy speaker of Ukraine's parliament and the country's representative in the OSCE's Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine humanitarian subgroup, said that Poroshenko and Merkel had put special attention to the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM), which "should have access" to the whole Donbass territory.

Kiev launched a military operation in the east of Ukraine in 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government that recently came to power. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, but the situation has remained tense.

On March 15, the Trilateral Contact Group decided to declare on a new ceasefire in Donbass for the duration of the Easter holidays starting on April 1. However, the ceasefire failed to hold with both sides of the conflict continuing to blame each other of violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 2 that new agreements on the crisis settlement in Ukraine should not be discussed until the already existing agreements have been fully implemented.