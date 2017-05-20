UK Conservatives Hold 13% Lead Over Labour Party Ahead of June General Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — The UK Conservative Party has a 13-point lead over the Labour Party ahead of the next month’s parliamentary elections and following announcement by the country's major political parties of their pre-election manifestos, a fresh poll revealed on Saturday.

"The Conservatives are on 46% (down 1 point from last week), while Labour are on 33% (up 1 point)," the poll by the Opinium Research LLP company said.

The chances of Liberal Democrats remained unchanged (8 percent), and the level of support for the UK Independence Party (UKIP) remained also unchanged (5 percent).

"Over two in five (45%) think that [Acting Prime Minister] Theresa May would be the best prime minister (same as last week). On the other hand 22% say [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn would make the best prime minister (from 19% last week)," the poll said.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.