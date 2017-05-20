German Christian Democrats' Lead Over Social Democrats Increases by 1%

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Germany Passes Tighter Asylum Laws Ahead of Merkel Re-election Bid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), headed by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, and its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union (CSU) may count on a 13 percent lead over their main opponent, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), making this a 1-point jump in support since last week, a poll showed on Friday.

The CDU/CSU bloc is currently supported by 38 percent of Germans, whereas the SDP is projected to gain 25 percent of the vote at the upcoming general elections, the YouGov survey revealed.

The Left Party (Die Linke), the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) came third with 9 percent of projected votes each.

The poll was carried out on May 15-17 among 2,000 people.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.