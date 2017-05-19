German Parliament Passes Stricter Rules for Rejected Asylum Seekers

© AFP 2017/ Roland Weihrauch / dpa German Parliament Passes Law to Increase Video Surveillance in Public Places

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The law was adopted on late Thursday despite the fact that the opposition parties, as well as two lawmakers from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is a member of the ruling coalition, had voted against the bill.

“The rejected asylum seekers can be detained if the deportation within the next three months is impossible. In addition, the detention [of asylum seekers] can now last up to 10 days [instead of four days previously],” the statement said referring to the rejected asylum seekers, who may pose a threat to public security.

The German authorities will now have to keep a better watch over migrants who were not allowed to stay in the country. Those who pose a threat to internal security may be forced to wear electronic restraints on their feet.

Those migrants who provided false information about their identity may be forced to stay in the area assigned for a certain migration body.

Under certain circumstances, Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) gets a right to demand information from migrants’ mobile phones and other electronic devices to reveal their identity.

In 2015, Germany declared an open-door refugee policy, becoming one of the key destinations for migrants coming to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa. According to the country's Interior Ministry, the number of refugees that came to Germany in 2016 amounted to some 280,000, compared to 890,000 arrivals in 2015. The majority of asylum seekers arriving in Germany are from Syria or Afghanistan.