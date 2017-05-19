UK, EU to Start Formal Brexit Talks on June 19

In April, Preben Aamann, spokesman of European Council President Donald Tusk, told RIA Novosti that the EU directives on the Brexit talks would be ready on May 22, which would allow the member states to start the talks.
The meeting between Davis and Barnier is expected to be held in the recently-opened Europa building in Brussels, The Guardian reported.
The European Union reportedly wants to divide the talks into four-week cycles with each of them focusing on a specific issue.
On March 29, the United Kingdom triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.
