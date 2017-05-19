Germany Preparing for Laptop Ban on US-Bound Flights

Earlier in the day, US Department of Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan said that the department was considering the possibility of extending a laptop ban on all US-bound flights from the European Union despite ongoing talks with the bloc on the issue.
Spiegel magazine reported that now in order to prevent delays, travelers flying through Germany's airports, and primarily through the country's largest airport Frankfurt am Main, must register large electronic devices at the airport of departure.
On March 25, the United states banned electronic devices larger than a cell phone from carried onto planes of flights hailing from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates over terror threat.
