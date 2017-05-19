Over 40% of French Satisfied With President Macron's New Government - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The OpinionWay survey revealed that 23 percent were dissatisfied with the newly formed government, while 19 percent disapproved the choice of Philippe as prime minister. On both questions, over a third of the respondents refused to share their opinion.

The poll was carried out on May 17-18 among 1,004 people aged 18 and older.

On Sunday, Macron, who won the French runoff election on May 7 with over 66 percent of vote, officially assumed office. On the following day, the new president announced that Philippe, the mayor of Le Havre and a member of The Republicans' party, would serve as his prime minister.

The new government was announced on Wednesday, with the decision taking into account the promised balance of male and female members, and left- and right-wing politicians.

