Register
16:48 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Vkontakte social media page as seen on a computer screen

    Ukrainians Quickly Learn to Bypass Poroshenko's Ban on Russian Websites

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11230

    Computer firms in Ukraine are already offering services to bypass President Petro Poroshenko's ban on Russian social networks, according to RIA Novosti; at the same time, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said that those trying to bypass the ban will not be punished.

    Russia's most popular social network is VKontakte
    © Sputnik/
    Ukrainians See Red Over Poroshenko's Ban on Russian Social Media
    On Friday, the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency reported that local computer firms are providing paid services which let Internet users bypass President Petro Poroshenko's ban on Russian social networks.

    In central Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk region, for example, employees from computer service companies are restoring their customers’ access to Russian social networks for just 50 hryvnia (approximately two dollars).

    RIA Novosti Ukraine published a screenshot of a response from one of the customers who confirmed that she was able to access the blocked sites.

    The customer thanks the computer specialist for the service, saying that "it took her just five minutes to restore her access to the VKontakte website."

    In another development on Friday, Valentin Petrov, spokesman for Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said that no punitive measures will be used against those Ukrainian users who try to bypass the ban on Russian websites.

    "We are not dealing with the content, and even if some users bypass the access ban, they will by no means be punished for this," Petrov told the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1.

    He also noted that the need to ensure the security of Ukrainian users remains one if the key arguments for blocking Russian websites in Ukraine.

    Earlier, the company Mail.Ru Group, which owns popular social networking websites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, sent out instructions on how to use its services to bypass the ban.

    The office of Yandex internet company in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Kuznetsov
    Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Yandex for Three Years - Poroshenko's Decree
    Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's website is being showered with demands not to block access to VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, and IT companies, including the giant search engine Yandex.

    On Tuesday, Poroshenko approved a decision by the National Security and Defense Council to expand the list of Russian individuals and companies banned from entering the country and doing business there.

    The blacklist now features 1,228 persons and 468 legal entities, including the Kaspersky internet security company.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Some Russian Media, Including Sputnik
    Ukraine’s Imposes Sanctions Against Russia's Largest News Agencies
    Ukraine Needs $1 Bln to Fully Block Russian Websites
    NATO Considers Ukraine’s Ban on Russian Websites Matter of National Security
    Tags:
    service, access, measures, ban, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok