Register
15:17 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski holds a joint press conference after a tripartite meeting at the Ankara Palace on August 25, 2016

    Warsaw Calls EU Threats to Sanction Poland Over Judiciary Reforms 'Speculation'

    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4110

    Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski called on Friday EU threats to introduce sanctions against Warsaw over controversial reforms of the country's justice system, which violate the judiciary independence, a "speculation."

    Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers (R) walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland (File)
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Poland Supports Expansion of NATO, EU to Balkan Peninsula, Eastern Europe
    WARSAW (Sputnik) Earlier this week, a number of EU states called on Warsaw to renew talks regarding reforms of its justice system, which the EU Commission considered to be a violation of EU fundamental values. In case the Polish authorities failed to review the reforms, the European Union threatened to suspend a number of Poland's rights within the bloc under Article 7 (on respect and promotion of EU values) of the Treaty on European Union.

    "The rhetoric of the European Commission creates a wrong image of Poland. It stigmatizes us. There is no need in such actions," Waszczykowski said in an interview with German Die Welt newspaper, adding that threats of triggering Article 7 of the EU Treaty was "pure speculation."

    The Polish diplomacy head also recalled that the European Commission had no authority to initiate such a procedure.

    At the same time Waszczykowski stressed that Poland's relations with the European Union remained good and solid, while the trade was thriving.

    Polish authorities and the European Commission have been engaged in a dispute over alleged violation of European standards by Warsaw since 2015, when the Polish government adopted a number of controversial laws on police, media and the courts, including one that might influence the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal Judges. The Constitutional Tribunal ruled on the new legislation as unconstitutional, which the Polish government did not publish to avoid legitimizing the ruling.

    The European Parliament passed its first resolution on the situation in Poland in April 2016. In July, the second resolution gave Poland three months to review the new laws.

    In mid-January, the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe authorized to assist countries in constitutional affairs and improve democratic institutions, voiced concern over the situation around Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, saying that the court was subjected to pressure from the political majority.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland Plans to Persuade EU to Halt Refugee Relocation – Presidential Adviser
    Poland, Hungary Warned of EU Sanctions Over Migrant Transfers
    EU Credibility on the Line as Brussels Struggles to Tame Hungary, Poland
    Tags:
    justice, reforms, European Commission, European Union, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok