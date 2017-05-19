UK Met Police Obliged to Arrest Assange if He Leaves Ecuador Embassy in London

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Swedish Prosecutors to Drop WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Preliminary Rape Investigation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK Metropolitan Police said on Friday they were obliged to execute the arrest warrant of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should he leave the Ecuadorean embassy in London.

Earlier in the day director of Sweden’s Public Prosecution Marianne Ny decided to discontinue the country’s preliminary investigation into a rape allegation against Assange.

“Westminster Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Julian Assange following him failing to surrender to the court on the 29 June 2012. The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy,” the police said.

According to the statement, Assange remains “wanted for a much less serious offence. The MPS will provide a level of resourcing which is proportionate to that offence.”