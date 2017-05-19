Over 60% of French Satisfied With President Macron's New Government

© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Macron's Republique En Marche Party to Lead in June General Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sixty-six percent of French citizens are "satisfied" with the composition of the new government under President Emmanuel Macron and 69 percent approve of the appointment of Edouard Philippe as prime minister, a poll showed Friday.

According to Odoxa poll, 66 percent consider nomination of Philippe, a member of The Republicans party, "a signal of the political rearrangement," while 32 percent think the appointment is intended to weaken the right.

The survey showed that 75 percent of the respondents welcomed the appointment of journalist Nicolas Hulot as Minister of Environment, and 70 percent approved of Jean-Yves Le Drian, a former defense minister, taking charge of the nation's foreign affairs.

According to the poll, only 48 percent approve of new Minister of Justice Francois Bayrou, a member of Democratic Movement party who backed Macron during his presidential campaign.

The poll was carried out on May 17-18 among 1,001 people aged 18 and older.