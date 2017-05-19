Over 60% of French Satisfied With President Macron's New Government

According to Odoxa poll, 66 percent consider nomination of Philippe, a member of The Republicans party, "a signal of the political rearrangement," while 32 percent think the appointment is intended to weaken the right.
The survey showed that 75 percent of the respondents welcomed the appointment of journalist Nicolas Hulot as Minister of Environment, and 70 percent approved of Jean-Yves Le Drian, a former defense minister, taking charge of the nation's foreign affairs.
The poll was carried out on May 17-18 among 1,001 people aged 18 and older.
