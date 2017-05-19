North African Migrant Stabs Security Officers With Knife in Milan

ROME (Sputnik) — A migrant from North Africa stabbed a group of Italian police officers with a knife in Milan and injured two people, local media reported.

The incident took place late on Thursday at the central railway station, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Thursday.

During a routine check of documents, the migrant snatched the knife and attacked the law enforcement officers, injuring a police officer and a serviceman, the media outlet said.

The injured men were taken to a hospital, while the attacker was detained. According to the publication, the migrant was previously held accountable for drugs related activities.

Earlier in May, Milanese police conducted a large-scale operation at the railway station to check migrants' documents and detained about 50 people.