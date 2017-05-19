North African Migrant Stabs Security Officers With Knife in Milan

ROME (Sputnik) — A migrant from North Africa stabbed a group of Italian police officers with a knife in Milan and injured two people, local media reported.
The incident took place late on Thursday at the central railway station, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Thursday.
The injured men were taken to a hospital, while the attacker was detained. According to the publication, the migrant was previously held accountable for drugs related activities.
Earlier in May, Milanese police conducted a large-scale operation at the railway station to check migrants' documents and detained about 50 people.
