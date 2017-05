ATHENS (Sputnik) — The Greek parliament voted on Thursday in favor of a new batch of severe austerity reforms to secure the next tranche of foreign lenders’ money.

The bill passed through the 300-seat parliament with 153 votes from the ruling coalition of Syriza and Independent Greeks (ANEL), just two votes above the required minimum.

The voting on new pension cuts and an end to tax breaks took place just days ahead of the eurozone meeting on the Greek bailout on May 22.