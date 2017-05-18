Mogherini: Brexit Not to Shake EU Defense Capabilities

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union will not seriously destabilize the bloc's defense projects, given the members' determination to focus on defense and London's relatively small contribution to current operations, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

"At the moment the United Kingdom continues to be a constructive member state on this issue [of defense] and in the future the impact will not be very significant," Mogherini said upon her arrival for the meeting of Foreign Affairs Council.

According to Mogherini, the United Kingdom's contribution to EU missions and military operations was only 3-5 percent.

The foreign policy chief noted that the remaining 27 EU members intended to increase their efforts to make defense one of the issues of primary importance.

Mogherini added that the French government was likely to contribute greatly to the promotion of EU defense projects.