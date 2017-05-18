Leaked UK Conservative Party Manifesto Unveils Plans to Curb Immigration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Later on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to announce the manifesto of the Conservative Party ahead of the general election set for June.

According to Business Insider media outlet, the Conservative Party vows to reduce UK net migration to the tens of thousands a year, though the commitment is hard to fulfill, as the figures had not fallen below 100,000 a year for some 20 years, while in 2016 the net migration amounted to 273,000.

A refusal to exclude foreign students from immigration numbers. would be another point of the party's program.

The Conservatives also plan to increase charges for companies hiring non-EU migrants. Currently the companies pay some $1,304 for every non-EU skilled migrant worker per year, while the Conservative Party seeks to double the charges.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

According to recent Ipsos Mori poll, the ruling Conservative party is projected to win general election with 49 percent, while the Labour is set to receive 34 percent of votes.