Register
15:01 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brexit Creates 'Complex Legal Minefield' as UK Rolls Up 40 Years of EU Law

    CC BY 2.0 / Airpix / Brexit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5530

    For Britain to leave the European Union, the process will involve unpicking more than 40 years' worth of legal agreements that Britain signed up to within the bloc, affecting individual citizens, every business transaction and almost every aspect of daily life, creating a "legal minefield," Sputnik has been told.

    The complexities of EU membership are enormous. The British Parliament, in 1972, approved the European Communities Act that secured approval for the Treaty of Accession into the European Economic Community in January 1973. That act gives legal authority for all EU law to have effect as national law in the UK.

    EU law comprises various agreements that have been made over time, such as the Schengen Agreement (1985) which created a borderless Europe and the Maastricht Treaty (1992), which formally created the EU but also because it laid the foundation for formation of the Eurozone single currency area.

    The Schengen Area comprises almost all of Europe.
    © RIA Novosti.
    The Schengen Area comprises almost all of Europe.

    Other included the Treaty of Amsterdam (1997) that defined EU citizenship and individual's rights in terms of justice, freedom and security. and the Treaty of Lisbon (2007), which brought about further reforms of the EU.

    A protester holds an effigy of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Brexit Fallout Brings Warnings of 'Henry VIII Powers' in London
    Under those overarching treaties are the directives and regulations issued by the European Commission to ensure conformity throughout the trading bloc, which cover everything from harmonization of food colorants, e-numbers, water purity, waste management, pollution control, energy policy to fertilizer controls. All of this is arbitrated by the European Court of Justice, which resolves disputes between member states.

    Great Repeal Bill 

    Britain is proposing rolling up all of this legislation and passing it as the Great Repeal Bill pulling back all EU law into British law — effectively reversing the European Communities Act — and then leaving it to parliament to amend, abolish or keep which ones it wants to.

    "I think this is going to be one of the most complicated issues. You need to disentangle British and European legislation, while at the same time making sure there are no legal gaps in between that can jeopardize people's lives, trade, financial relations etc. I think this is going to the hardest task that the UK Government will have," Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos, Senior Lecturer in European Politics at the University of Surrey, England told Sputnik.

    "It goes down to the very nitty-gritty details. It's not just about the big things, like rules on immigration, but also rules on health and safety, food regulations, food production, machinery parts. Every little bit that the EU has regulated in the past will have to be unraveled."

    ​"I am fairly certain that once the UK is out of the EU, there will be so many small gaps that will cause a lot of legal headaches — not to the government, but to everyday people. The treaties do present a framework on which a lot of secondary legislation is based, a lot of EU directives, which regulate the details of what the treaties are trying to achieve. So, in that sense, we are looking at a legal minefield. And one very complex minefield," Dr. Exadaktylos told Sputnik.

    "At the same time, one should not forget the fact that the UK — both in terms of citizens and businesses — is also very heavily involved within the rest of the EU states. That means that people will need to think about how they do business in Europe and what sort of new things they have to think about, in the sense that the European Court of Justice will have to deal with a lot of bilateral problems. So I'm thinking there could be big trouble there," he said.

    'Not Realistic'

    Britain has said that it wants to return all legislative powers back to Westminster and to the UK courts and not be beholden to the European Court of Justice, as it is now. However, if it is to continue trading with the EU, a solution will have to be found as to who arbitrates in the event of a trade dispute.

    "I don't think that is a realistic prospect, to be honest with you. All non-national legal cases are dealt with by the European Court of Justice and also local courts in Europe. I don't see how this can work out. Any trade deal — unless it's under the World Trade Organization format, which is dealt with by courts of arbitration — will have to go through the European Court of Justice," Dr. Exadaktylos told Sputnik.

    "So there will have to be some sort of agreement between the UK legal system and the European Court of Justice to handle these cases. But I don't think the UK will be able to completely disengage from the European Court of Justice."

    Related:

    Brexit One Step Closer, Despite Legal and Scottish Challenges
    Leaked Memo Warns UK Citizens in Europe May Face Legal Backlash Post Brexit
    Brexit 2016: Referendum Opens Pandora's Box of Legal Challenges
    Crowdfunded Brexit Legal Challenge Through Ireland Court Passes First Hurdle
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, post-Brexit, Brexit, law enforcement, EU membership, UK Referendum, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Court of Justice, European Union, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok