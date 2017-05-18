Claim of Nobel Literature Prize Winner Svetlana Alexievich's Death False

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Svetlana Alexievich was puzzled over the news of her death and said she's in Seoul presenting her new book. She said that she's alive and well.

"I read the news and cannot figure out who made it up [the story of Alexievich's death] and why… I am in [South] Korea, in Seoul, at a presentation of my books in Korean," Svetlana Alexievich told Sputnik.

"A terrible news. Svetlana Alexievich dies. No details," Nyssen, who is currently the French culture minister, and had previously been Alexievich's publisher, wrote on Twitter.

A terrible news. Svetlana Alexievich dies. No details. — Françoise Nyssen (@NyssenCulture) 18 мая 2017 г.

After the Tweet claiming of Alexievich's death had been released, another Tweet appeared which said that "This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti."

This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti — Françoise Nyssen (@NyssenCulture) 18 мая 2017 г.

© Sputnik/ Владимир Песня Belarusian Writer Svetlana Alexievich Receives Nobel Prize in Literature

Svetlana Alexievich is a Belarusian investigative journalist and prose writer who writes in Russian.

She received the Nobel Literature Prize in 2015 "for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time."

Alexievich has been known for works on World War II, the Chernobyl nuclear reactor accident and the consequences of the fall of the Soviet Union. Her works have been translated into many languages and she had been awarded nine times over the past two decades.

This article has been updated to reflect that the claim of Svetlana Alexievich's death is false, as well as that the Twitter account of French Culture Minsiter Francoise Nyssen seems to be fake.