Register
11:58 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko speaks at the congress of European People's Party in Malta

    Some in Ukraine Could Gain From Visa-Free Travel to EU, But Ukraine Will Lose

    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Europe
    Get short URL
    118601

    On Wednesday, the EU Parliament and the European Council formalized a visa-liberalization agreement with Ukraine. President Petro Poroshenko said it was Ukraine’s final goodbye to its Soviet and Russian ‘imperial past.’

    Monument of Independence of Ukraine on Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Evgenia Novozhenina
    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia
    "It is an absolutely historic day for Ukraine, for my 45 million nation, and I am absolutely confident that this is a historic day for the European Union," Poroshenko told the attending media after the deal was signed in Strasbourg.

    "Ukraine returns to the European family. Ukraine says a final farewell to the Soviet and Russian Empire," he added.

    A video of Poroshenko rejoicing at the signing of the visa-free document quickly went viral on the internet.

    The agreement, expected to take effect on June 11, was signed by the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and Malta's Interior Minister Carmelo Abela, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Eduard Popov, a senior expert at the Institute of Russia Abroad, said that many Ukrainians would use their newly granted visa-free status to find a job in Europe, thus depriving their economically strapped country of “the youngest and most able-bodied workforce.”

    He added that this new status would benefit President Poroshenko more than it would the Ukrainian people.

    “Poroshenko came to power on a promise to bring Ukraine into the European Union and do it fast. The fact is, that Ukraine will hardly be able to join the EU, at least before this century is out, but he needs this visa-free deal to make people believe that Ukraine is now part of the EU. The truth is, however, that it is Ukrainians as servants the EU needs most, not Ukraine as a country,” Popov noted.

    With the visa regime now gone, Ukrainian citizens who have biometric passports will be able to enter the Schengen Area countries other than Britain and Ireland without a visa for a period of up to 90 days during any 180-day period.

    In this photo taken on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Top EU Court Allows National Authorities to Deny Visas Over Security Concerns
    This also applies to such non-EU member-states as Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

    When entering the EU, Ukrainians will also have to produce a return ticket, proof of a hotel reservation, an invitation from relatives residing in the EU, medical insurance and have at least 45 euros for each day they plan to spend in the EU.

    Moreover, the European Commission and EU states reserve the right to reinstate visa requirements in the event of any security concerns and if Ukraine fails to cooperate in taking back illegal migrants.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    AfD Official: Too Early to Abolish Visas Between EU, 'Unstable' Ukraine, Georgia
    European Commission Proposes to Abolish Visas With Ukraine
    Tags:
    mixed benefits, visa-free deal, signature, meeting, European Commission, European Parliament, Carmelo Abela, Antonio Tajani, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Western Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok