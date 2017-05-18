UK to Pay Price for Canceling Freedom of Movement With EU - Merkel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Kingdom will have to pay the price for cancelling the freedom of movement with the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday, adding the bloc will work on the reciprocal measures.

"If the British government says that the freedom of movement is not valid anymore, that will have its price," Merkel said at a meeting with trade union officials in Berlin, as quoted by the Welt media outlet.

She pointed out that the United Kingdom could not enjoy all the advantages of the European Union without retaining the freedom of movement, adding that this was not "malevolence" on Europe's part.

"We would have to think about the restrictions we could introduce on the European side to compensate for that [cancellation of freedom of movement]," Merkel said.

She predicted that Brexit would be a very complicated process.

In late March, the United Kingdom officially began its withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, London has two years to complete the negotiations. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated her priority to be migration controls and has ruled out remaining part of the single market.