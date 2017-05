© AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF UK Labour Party to Ban Fracking If Wins General Election in June - Manifesto

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The YouGov/The Times poll, carried out on May 16-17, found that the ruling party of Prime Minister Theresa May is projected to win 45 percent of votes, down 1 point from last week.

The Labour has gained 2 points and stands at 32 percent, while the Liberal Democrats have lost 3 points to land in third place with 8 points. Support for the right-wing UKIP is up 1 point at 6 percent.

Last month, Theresa May said she would hold an early parliamentary election at the beginning of June in order to overcome divisions in the parliament and strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union on Brexit.