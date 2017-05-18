15,000 Greeks Take Part in Anti-Austerity Rallies in Athens Amid General Strike

ATHENS (Sputnik) — About 15,000 Greeks participated in two rallies in the country's capital on Wednesday against EU-backed austerity measures proposed by the country's government, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, the Greek workers held a nationwide general strike.

The rally, organized by the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), gathered about 10,000, according to the reporters' estimates.

© AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis Greek Service Officers Go on Strike to Protest New Austerity Measures

A separate event organized by the GSEE and ADEDY trade unions was attended by 5,000 people.

In 2010, the debt crisis hit the Greek economy. Since then a number of international lenders, including the EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund, agreed to provide Athens with several bailout packages in exchange for large-scale economic reforms, mainly entailing sweeping austerity measures that have been bitterly opposed by the country's unions.

On Thursday, the Greek parliament is expected to vote on the new bailout program agreed with international creditors that implies new austerity measures. Greeks are expected to hold yet another rally in front of the country's parliament on Thursday as the vote takes place.