“We will persuade our partners to change their opinion [on the relocation of refugees] instead of making us adopt an irresponsible policy from Poland’s point of view, which violates human rights above all,” Szczerski told the RMF FM radio station.
The presidential adviser stressed that a forced relocation of refugees contradicts human rights.
On May 17, the EU Commission issued a progress report on relocation and resettlement, stressing that some countries, in particular Hungary, Poland and Austria were the only EU members that had not relocated a single person.
The mandatory EU scheme was established in 2015 and is aimed at relocating some refugees currently held in Greece and Italy throughout the bloc with a specific quota for each member state.
The European Union has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of people from the Middle East and North Africa seeking asylum in EU member states.
