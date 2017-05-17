Rosneft, Italy's Eni Sign Agreement on Expanding Cooperation

© AP Photo/ Luca Bruno Russia's Rosneft Wants to Further Expand Cooperation With Italy's Eni

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's Rosneft and Italy's Eni energy companies signed on Wednesday an agreement on expanding cooperation on oil production, marketing and trading in Russia as well as abroad, Rosneft said in a statement Wednesday.

"Rosneft and Eni S.p.A. entered into a Cooperation extension agreement in the areas of upstream, refining, marketing and trading during the visit of an Italian delegation to Russia. The document was signed by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni," the statement said.

According to the statement, the cooperation will embrace the spheres of exploration and production of hydrocarbons, refining, trading, logistics, marketing and sales, petrochemicals, technology and innovation.

"The document reinforces the previous agreements between the two companies, specifically in offshore to drill exploration wells as part of joint projects in the Black and Barents seas. In addition, the parties will consider further expanding their international cooperation, including the Zohr project offshore Egypt, as well as the potential for joint supplies of refined products to the country," the statement said.

The companies also agreed to assess the possible cooperation in refining at German facilities, where both companies are shareholders, including the optimization of feedstock supplies, as well as to consider using Eni’s technologies to refine heavy oil residues at Rosneft facilities.