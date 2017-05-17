BERLIN (Sputnik) — Ukrainian sanctions imposed on Russian media outlets do not correspond to European values, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

"No, they do not," Seibert told reporters answering a question on whether Ukraine's sanctions correspond to EU values which EU membership candidates should share.

"This is a wrong wording of the question, it [Ukraine] is not a candidate for [EU] membership," the spokesman added, stressing that "media freedom in Europe is one of the most important values."

Seibert also noted that restrictions on access to the Russian media did not contribute to the improvement in the Russian-Ukrainian relations.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko brought into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions. A number of Russia's leading media outlets, IT companies and social networks were targeted by the decision.

The Council of Europe voiced concern over the violation of the the freedom of expression and freedom of the media in Ukraine in relation to Kiev's move. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the new anti-Moscow sanctions imposed by the Ukrainian authorities hardly corresponded to the principles adopted by both Europe and the world, as well as to the basic foundations of civil society.

The anti-Russia sanctions were initially imposed by Kiev in 2015 over Moscow's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs. Russian authorities repeatedly denied the allegations of both Kiev and its Western partners.