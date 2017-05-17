"No, they do not," Seibert told reporters answering a question on whether Ukraine's sanctions correspond to EU values which EU membership candidates should share.
"This is a wrong wording of the question, it [Ukraine] is not a candidate for [EU] membership," the spokesman added, stressing that "media freedom in Europe is one of the most important values."
Seibert also noted that restrictions on access to the Russian media did not contribute to the improvement in the Russian-Ukrainian relations.
The Council of Europe voiced concern over the violation of the the freedom of expression and freedom of the media in Ukraine in relation to Kiev's move. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that the new anti-Moscow sanctions imposed by the Ukrainian authorities hardly corresponded to the principles adopted by both Europe and the world, as well as to the basic foundations of civil society.
The anti-Russia sanctions were initially imposed by Kiev in 2015 over Moscow's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs. Russian authorities repeatedly denied the allegations of both Kiev and its Western partners.
All comments
Show new comments (0)