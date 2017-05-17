Germany to Introduce Border Control During July G20 Summit

© AFP 2017/ Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark Scanpix Migrant Crisis: Denmark Prolongs Control Measures on Border With Germany

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The country's borders will be monitored during the G20 summit "due to enhanced security requirements," Die Welt newspaper reported, citing the Interior Ministry's spokesperson. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere announced these border control plans to the European Commission, European Council, EU member states and Hamburg authorities, the newspaper specified.

According to the newspaper, the authorities also wanted to prevent left-wing radical groups from such nations as Italy and Denmark from entering the country, as was the case during the G7 summit in 2015 at the Bavarian mountain resort of Elmau. In addition, social activists from all over the world are planning to organize a number of demonstrations in Hamburg to protest against the summit.

The 12th G20 Summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8. The event will feature the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.