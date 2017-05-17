Ukrainian President's Decree On Expanding Anti-Russia Sanctions Comes Into Force

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decree of Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko on extending the terms of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities came into force on Wednesday.

The decree was published in the government’s newspaper Uryadovy Kuryer (Government’s Courier) early on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s (NSDC) decision on expanding the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and on extending the terms of sanctions. The extended list involves 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, TV channels Zvezda, TVC, NTV Plus, RenTV, RBC and others.