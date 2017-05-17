Register
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    German Official: Trump May Pose ‘Security Risk for the Entire Western World’

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Europe
    Reports on Monday about US President Donald Trump revealing classified information to Russian officials regarding the fight against Daesh has led one senior German official to wonder whether the polarizing US head of state is a “security risk.”

    The Social Democratic Party’s Burkhard Lischka said that "if it proves to be true that the American president passed on internal intelligence matters, that would be highly worrying." 

    White House national security advisor H.R. McMaster speaks in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Leaks Claiming Trump Shared Allegedly Secret Info With Russia Put US Security at Risk - McMaster

    Lischka pointed out that Trump has access to "exclusive and highly sensitive information including in the area of combating terrorism," and that if he "passes this information to other governments at will, then Trump becomes a security risk for the entire Western world."

    The Washington Post reported on Monday that Trump "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State" in his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. Later reports indicated that the allegedly leaked information came from Israel. 

    One unnamed US official said the president "revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies." 

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Special Prosecutor for Trump-Russia Probe 'Bad Idea' - Ex-US Solicitor General

    Both the White House and Moscow have denied that sensitive information was shared, with Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters Tuesday that "there is nothing to confirm or deny."

    Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to defend himself, writing, "As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," adding that the he did so for "Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism."

    Related:

    What's Behind Bogus Story About Trump Sharing Sensitive Intel Data With Russia
    Trump 'Wanted to Be Friends With Russia But Ruined Everything'
    Trump Says Had Right to Share With Russia Facts on Terror, Airline Flight Safety
    McMaster Denies Trump Revealed Top Secret Info to Russia
    How Trump's Opponents Try to Bind His 'Hands and Feet' Using Russia as a Pretext
    Ok