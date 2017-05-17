Ukraine Needs $1 Bln to Fully Block Russian Websites

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukraine will need $1 billion and about two years to fully block the Russian websites subjected to the ban signed by country’s President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday, Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian Internet Association (UIA) Alexander Fedyenko told the 112 Ukraina broadcaster on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions. Russian social networks VK (VKontakte), Odnoklassniki and the Mail.ru internet service were included on the list of sanctioned entities.

“If we are talking about this presidential order, it must be fulfilled after its entry into force. Speaking about about the next steps, a year or two years or more as well as state’s $1 billion are needed,” Fedyenko said.

He pointed out that it was possible to block the websites.

“Most likely, we will block not the websites but the whole autonomous system where these websites and other platforms are located, and which are not subjected to the sanctions. As a result users will be deprived of the access not only to the social networks such as VKontakte, but also to other platforms in this system,” Fedyenko specified.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow regarded Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia.