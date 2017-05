MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions.

Russian social networks VK (VKontakte), Odnoklassniki and the Mail.ru internet service are on the list of entities sanctioned by Kiev.

"This decision will primarily affect the users – the citizens of Ukraine. Some 25 million Ukrainian residents communicate using the blocked platforms in Ukraine and in the whole world, they will now lose these connections," the company said in a statement.