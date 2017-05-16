Moscow to Remind Reciprocial Actions to Kiev's Sanctions - Kremlin

© REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko Ukraine Lawmakers Unseat Author of Plan to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions From Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow does not forget about the principle of reciprocity in connection with Kiev's sanctions against Russian media, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, noting that he is not yet ready to speak of possible Russian response measures.

"I'm not ready to tell you yet. Ukraine does not have so many powerful information resources and media resources popular in the Russian-speaking space. At the same time, of course, we closely monitor the situation and, of course, do not forget about the principle of reciprocity," Peskov said when asked whether any countermeasures would be taken against the Ukrainian information resources in connection with the new sanctions.

The Kremlin is considering Kiev's decision to expand sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities as another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Another manifestation of an unfriendly and short-sighted policy towards the Russian Federation. Perhaps, a regular step in the chain of many steps, which probably violate the rights of people in Ukraine to obtain information, harm the interests of the population in Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

"In any case, the manifestation of such hostility once again underscores who can stand behind the situation when we state the complete stalling of the Minsk accords," he said.

Russia’s relations with Ukraine and the West deteriorated sharply after Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 and the West accused Moscow of meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, imposing several rounds of sanctions on Russia.



