Register
16:02 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017.

    Merkel, Macron Promise to 'Crisis Proof' EU Amid 'Historic Reconstruction'

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    25603

    German Chancellor Angel Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron - at their first meeting since his inauguration - have pledged to "crisis-proof" the EU and bring about a "historic reconstruction" of Europe to battle populism sweeping the continent, with Merkel warning that doing so is a priority over Brexit negotiations.

    In a sign of the importance he places on the Paris-Berlin axis, Macron traveled to Berlin to meet Merkel in the first foreign visit since his inauguration, May 14, just hours after dropping a bombshell in Paris by announcing the Republican Edouard Philippe as his prime minister. Macron was finance minister in the previous Socialists Government before resigning to set up his own En Marche centrist party.

    In a press conference after their meeting, Macron called for a "historic reconstruction" of Europe in order to counter the surge of populism, after defeating French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential election.

    "There is a common understanding that we can't just focus on Britain leaving the EU but that, first and foremost, we have to think about how we can deepen and crisis-proof the European Union, and especially the eurozone," Merkel said at a joint press conference, after talks with Macron.

    Merkel made clear that she was prepared to be open to fundamental reforms and treaty changes. "The whole world is changing, she said, while Macron said: "There are no taboos for us here."

    ​[Twitter: "Very constructive exchanges to engage our joint work with Chancellor Angela Merkel".]

    Strong Relationship

    Marking the historic closeness of Franco-German relations, Macron said the countries would work constructively to deliver a stronger EU.

    "Our relationship needs even more confidence and concrete results. I will be an open, direct and constructive partner," Macron said.

    Merkel will be buoyed by his remarks as she basks in the glory of winning three consecutive regional elections, in Schleswig-Holstein, Saarland and the crucial state of North Rhine-Westphalia — which is the most populous state of Germany and includes Dusseldorf, Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, and Essen.

    Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz (C) speaks after the publication of the preliminary results of the regional elections in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia at the headquarters of the SPD in Berlin on May 14, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ John MACDOUGALL
    Merkel Boost as Ex-EU Chief Schultz Loses Crucial German Regional Election

    However, the message from German voters is mixed. She won over her coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), led by the former President of the European Parliament, who is staunchly pro-EU and federalist. Some analysts are warning that his defeats mark a backlash against the Brussels machine.

    Merkel's declaration that she is open to major changes in the union is a sign that she is aware of the rise in populism — especially the right-wing Alternative for German Party — and the need for a shake-up of her beloved EU. However, her comment that Brexit was not priority may lead to frosty relations between Berlin and London.

    Related:

    Merkel, New French President Macron Agree to 'Work Closely Together'
    Macron Seeks Merkel Backing for 'Multi-Speed, Reformed, Relaunched EU'
    Germany's Merkel Congratulates Macron on French Presidential Election Victory
    Macron to Visit Merkel in Germany First Thing if Elected
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, German elections, French 2017 election, French presidential election, Brexit, European Commission, European Parliament, European Council, European Union, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok