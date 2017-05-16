Denmark Laments Deported Refugees Beaten Up En Route to Home Country

According to the report, the two victims refused to disembark the plane after the landing in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul and were subsequently hit in the head and body with fists by an Afghan police officer.
A total of 16 rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan were expelled to their home country using the same flight. The deportation, which took place in February this year, triggered protests from pro-refugee activists, such as Refugees Welcome Denmark, who claimed to employ passive resistance techniques popularized by Mahatma Gandhi.
Peter Vedel Kessing of the Danish Institute for Human Rights and Thomas Gammeltoft-Hansen of Sweden's Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights ventured that the incident constituted "torture" and "degrading treatment" and was a clear breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). They also suggested that Denmark had the jurisdiction on deportation flights and was at least partly responsible for the incident, which was subsequently reported to the corresponding ombudsman.
Danish Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg wrote in an email to Politiken that proper conditions must be ensured on deportation flights, which should be carried out "in a proper and decent manner."
In February, a review of 500 asylum applications rejected by the Danish Refugee Appeals Board showed that over half of these contained partial or complete falsehoods and discrepancies. According to Danish Immigration Service Vice Director Anders Dorph, a pattern of answers asylum seekers view as "correct" has emerged, which increased the number of refusals due to credibility issues.
