16 May 2017
    Protesters chant slogans in front of Riot police cordon outside a hotel where bailout inspectors were due to resume talks with the Greek government in Athens, on Monday, May 1, 2017.

    Greek Service Officers Go on Strike to Protest New Austerity Measures

    © AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis
    Greek reporters and sailors, as well as subway operators and bus drivers, began a strike on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming vote in parliament on a new package of austerity measures.

    Migrants leave Moria camp following an explosion and fire on the island of Lesbos early on November 25, 2016. Angry migrants set fire to a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos after a woman and a six-year-old child died following a gas cylinder explosion, local police said.
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Protest March Over 'Heartbreaking' Deaths in Greek Migrant Camp
    ATHENS (Sputnik) — On May 18, the Greek parliament will vote on a legislation which will cut pensions, salaries and social benefits starting from 2019. Once enforced, the law will lead to massive layoffs and reforms in the energy sector, as well as outline a financial strategy for 2018-2021.

    Media outlets began their 24-hour strike at 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Tuesday, while sailors started earlier at midnight (21:00 GMT) and will continue for the next 48 hours.

    ​Among the demands made by journalist trade unions are the review of austerity measures, which were imposed on Greece by international creditors and seriously affected the life of the Greek people, and labor rights reforms.

    The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), on the other hand, has demanded that the government make a final decision on pensions for sailors and reconsider some ministerial decisions concerning the operation of coastwise vessels on international routes.

    Ferries remain docked at the port of Piraeus, southwest of central Athens, during strike (file photo)
    © AFP 2017/ ANGELOS TZORTZINIS
    Greek Seamen Extend Strike Over Pension Reforms Into Sunday
    Regarding public transportation during the strike, ferry passengers have been advised to look up changes in the timetable in advance. Passengers arriving at the Athens International Airport will also experience inconveniences, since commuter trains and metro will not be operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (06:30-13:30 GMT). Buses will not work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (08:00-13:00 GMT).

    On Wednesday, a nationwide general strike will take in Greece.

    In 2010, the debt crisis hit the Greece economy. Since then a number of international lenders, including the EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund, agreed to provide Athens with several bailout packages in exchange for large-scale economic reforms, which suppose introduction of austerity measures.

