Kiev Forces Accuse Donbass Militia of Violating Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian forces have accused militia in the southeast of the country (Donbass) of violating the "silence regime" 37 times in the past 24 hours, the press service of Kiev’s special military operation in Donbass said Tuesday in a statement.

"In the past 24 hours, two Ukrainian servicemen were injured," the statement, released on Facebook, says. According to the statement, a total of 37 shellings were carried out against Kiev forces in the past 24 hours and the situation in Donbass "remains tense."

In 2014, Ukrainian authorities launched a special military operation in the country’s southeast, after local residents refused to recognize the new authorities in Kiev, which took the power as a result of what many considered as a coup, and established the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics (DPR and LPR).

In February 2015, the warring parties to the Ukrainian conflict signed the Minsk peace accords in order to cease fire in the crisis-torn region. Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, as the members of the Normandy Four, helped negotiate the Donbass ceasefire. It has been, however, repeatedly breached, with the conflicting sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire regime.