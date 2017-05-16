Register
03:53 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    This photo of Naples during World War II shows Campi Flegrei ominously looming over the city to the northwest.

    Red Alert: Europe’s Only Supervolcano May Erupt Soon

    © AP Photo/ US Navy
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24230

    A new study from University College London (UCL) has suggested that Europe’s only supervolcano, in Italy, may soon erupt once more, for the first time in half a millennium.

    Campi Flegrei, whose name is Italian for "Burning Fields," is a massive depression in the Earth flooded by water. It is located in the Gulf of Naples, which means a catastrophic eruption could endanger the three million people who live in the metropolitan area of Italy's second biggest city.

    The volcano's restlessness began in in the 1950s, with minor earthquakes and uplift. A similar phenomenon occurred in the 15th century, leading up to the volcano actually erupting in 1538. The authors, who published their findings in Nature Communications, used a new model of volcanic fracturing to determine the chances of an eruption.

    A photo showing the Hekla volcano on the Heimaey island, belonging to the Vestmann archipelago
    © AFP 2017/ MARCEL MOCHET
    Brace Yourselves! New Monster Volcanic Eruption Nears in Iceland

    The new study found that the unrest since the 1950s has had a cumulative effect, with more and more energy building up in the crust and increasing the chances for an eruption. Previously, it was believed the energy diffused after each bout of unrest.

    "By studying how the ground is cracking and moving at Campi Flegrei, we think it may be approaching a critical stage where further unrest will increase the possibility of an eruption, and it's imperative that the authorities are prepared for this," said Dr. Christopher Kilburn, Director of the UCL Hazard Centre, in a statement.

    "We don't know when or if this long-term unrest will lead to an eruption, but Campi Flegrei is following a trend we've seen when testing our model on other volcanoes… We are getting closer to forecasting eruptions at volcanoes that have been quiet for generations by using detailed physical models to understand how the preceding unrest develops."

    Already, the unrest has caused issues in Italy. In the 1980s, seismic unrest from Campi Flegrei lowered sea levels by two meters and sent tremors through the nearby city of Pozzuoli, displacing 36,000 people and damaging 8,000 buildings.

    Smoke rises from the Barren Island volcano, 135 kilometers (84 miles) east of Port Blair, India on Sunday, March 25, 2007
    © AP Photo/
    India’s Only Active Volcano Erupts Again From Dead

    "Most damage in previous crises was caused by the seismic shaking of buildings. Our findings show that we must be ready for a greater amount of local seismicity during another uplift and that we must adapt our preparations for another emergency, whether or not it leads to an eruption," said study co-author Professor Giuseppe De Natale.

    In 2005, a tectonic uplift began that slowly began to raise underwater volcanoes to the surface. The trend has continued without ever stopping, and in 2012 volcanologists changed Campi Flegrei's monitoring status from green to yellow, meaning it must be persistently and actively monitored.

    Since then, uplift and seismic activity have only continued to mount. The sheer size of the makes the notion of an eruption somewhat unnerving. The last time Campi Flegrei underwent a major eruption was in 37,000 BC, a blast so massive that some anthropologists believe it led to the extinction of the Neanderthals in Europe.

    Related:

    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Practice Makes Perfect: Russian Special Forces Climb Volcano in Kamchatka
    Kamchatka Volcano Awakens From 250-Year Slumber Spewing Huge Ash Plume (VIDEO)
    Burn Baby Burn: Hawaiian Volcano Spews Blue Lava
    Hawaiian Swims Near Volcano Lava
    Tags:
    natural disaster, eruption, volcano, University College London (UCL), Campi Flegrei, Naples, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok