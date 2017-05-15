French Presidential Ex-Candidate Summoned to Court As Part of Penepolegate Probe

© REUTERS/ Martin Bureau Fillon Sues Newspaper for Divulging Information on Wife's Fake Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the information obtained by Le Monde newspaper, Fillon would appear before the court on May 30 on request of judges Serge Tournaire, Aude Buresi and Stephanie Tacheau.

The scandal surrounding Fillon broke out in January when allegations of his wife Penelope and two of their children being fraudulently employed as his parliamentary assistants came to light. In March, Fillon was summoned before the investigating magistrate, where he reiterated via a written statement that his wife's job was in fact real.

The scandal cost Fillon much of his support in the electoral campaign. Fillon finished third in the round of the French presidential election, held on April 23, receiving 20.01 percent of votes.