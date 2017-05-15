Register
20:19 GMT +315 May 2017
    rancois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope attend a political rally in Paris, France, April 9, 2017

    French Presidential Ex-Candidate Summoned to Court As Part of Penepolegate Probe

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    French former presidential hopeful from The Republicans' party Francois Fillon is summoned to appear before court in late May over the ongoing investigation into the abuse of public funds, local media reported Monday.

    Francois Fillon, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends the France 2 television special prime time political show, 15min to Convince in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Martin Bureau
    Fillon Sues Newspaper for Divulging Information on Wife's Fake Job
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the information obtained by Le Monde newspaper, Fillon would appear before the court on May 30 on request of judges Serge Tournaire, Aude Buresi and Stephanie Tacheau.

    The scandal surrounding Fillon broke out in January when allegations of his wife Penelope and two of their children being fraudulently employed as his parliamentary assistants came to light. In March, Fillon was summoned before the investigating magistrate, where he reiterated via a written statement that his wife's job was in fact real.

    The scandal cost Fillon much of his support in the electoral campaign. Fillon finished third in the round of the French presidential election, held on April 23, receiving 20.01 percent of votes.

    Tags:
    embezzlement, Francois Fillon, France
