Who is New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Provided below is a short biography of France's new head of government.

Philippe was born on November 28, 1970, in the city of Rouen in the department of Seine-Maritime.

The prime minister graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1992 and from the Ecole nationale d'administration in 1997.

During his studies, Philippe joined the Socialist Party, supporting the then-Prime Minister Michel Rocard. However, later on, Philippe's political affiliation shifted to the right.

In 1997, Philippe went to work for the Council of State.

In 2001-2010, Philippe served as a deputy mayor of the city of Le Havre.

In 2002, prominent right-wing politician Alain Juppe invited Philippe to participate in the formation of the Union for a Popular Movement, which later was renamed Les Republicans, as it is called today.

In 2004, Philippe began working as a lawyer for a French-US company.

In 2007-2009, the future prime minister was the director of public affairs at the Areva energy company.

In October 2010, Philippe was elected mayor of Le Havre, and then reelected in 2014.

Philippe has been a member of the French National Assembly since 2012.

In 2016, during the center-right primaries, Philippe supported the candidature of Juppe for presidency, but the latter lost to Francois Fillon.

In March 2017, Philippe resigned from Fillon's campaign.

On Monday, Philippe succeeded Bernard Cazeneuve's post of the nation's prime minister.