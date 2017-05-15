Register
20:19 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BBC

    BBC 'Strongly Biased' in Their Coverage of Brexit - Independent Report

    CC BY 2.0 / Coffee Lover /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6311

    A report by News-Watch group, an organization that monitors public service broadcast programs to examine whether - as required by law - they deliver impartiality and political balance, has found that the BBC was "strongly biased against Brexit" in its coverage of the UK government triggering Article 50 in March 2017.

    The research concluded that in the week the Prime Minister Theresa May activated the withdrawal process from the EU, BBC Radio 4's Today program, had 114 guests speaking against Brexit.

    The study has shown that of the 124 commentators that the Today program featured between March 29 — the day Article 50 was invoked — and April, only eight of them were given air time to discuss the positive impact of Brexit.

    News-Watch found that there was an "overwhelming negativity" expressed by the program and correspondents also displayed a bias against Brexit.

    "The overall gloom was buttressed by the program's editorial approach. Presenters and correspondents pushed at every opportunity to illustrate existing and potential problems. They were strongly adversarial towards Brexit supporters, but much less so to guests who advocated that the UK was, in effect, now staring down the barrel of a loaded gun," the report stated.

    The investigation added that during the week Article 50 was activated, 61 BBC contributors were Remainers, while only 42 were in favor of Brexit. And of those, only 25 were "firmly" in support of leaving the bloc. 

    Pedestrians walks past the doors of the BBC's Bush House in London. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    UK Lawmakers Urge BBC to Resist Allegations of Anti-Brexit Bias

    This is not the first time that the BBC has been accused of being biased. Today host Nick Robinson has been accused of both pro and anti-Brexit bias. Robinson later joked that people should "leave it out" and "remain calm." 

    A report by News-Watch from last April also showed that in the six months following the referendum, over half of Today's guests expressed negative opinions about Brexit. The report accused the BBC of continuing "project fear," the UK broadcaster swayed more to portraying the withdrawal process as harmful as opposed to positive.However the BBC responded by saying that its coverage of Brexit was impartial and responsible. 

    "The BBC has and will continue to cover Brexit in a responsible and impartial way independent of political pressure," a BBC spokesperson said. 

    "The job of impartial journalism is to scrutinize the issues and interrogate the relevant voices, not advocate for a position. It's precisely for this reason that the public trusts the BBC," the spokesperson added.    

    Related:

    UK Lawmakers Urge BBC to Resist Allegations of Anti-Brexit Bias
    Doublethink in Action: BBC Refuses to Comment on Poor Coverage of Paris Protests
    'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller
    Tags:
    TV debate, Vote Remain, Vote Leave, Brexit, mainstream media, media, UK Referendum, BBC, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok