Register
18:48 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A serviceman of the CSTO's Collective Rapid Deployment Forces hold the Interaction 2015 joint drill in the Pskov Region

    At 25, 'Russian NATO' is a Force to Be Reckoned With

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    152030

    On May 15, 1992, the leaders of most of the former Soviet republics gathered in the Uzbek capital Tashkent to sign the Collective Security Treaty. Ten years later, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was created as a “Russian NATO” defense alliance whose members pledged to defend each other in the event of an outside aggression.

    Six instead of nine

    Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are the current CSTO members. Uzbekistan rejoined the CSTO in 2006, but pulled out in 2012.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in CSTO and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summits in Moscow
    © Sputnik/
    Belarus Plans to Focus on Regional Conflicts Settlement During CSTO Presidency
    Political analysts believe that under its current President, Shavkat Mirziyoev, Uzbekistan is unlikely to rejoin the CSTO.

    On December 2016 President Mirziyoev said that he would toe the line of his longtime predecessor, Islam Kerimov, by staying out of military blocs.
    Turkmenistan also maintains a neutral status. Still, both of these Central Asian states have close military-technical ties with Russia.

    Several military structures have since been established within the Organization, which holds annual drills to strengthen its collective defense capability and interoperability.

    In keeping with the CSTO Charter, any decision on the joint use of military force shall be taken by a unanimous decision of all its member states.

    The CSTO’s main priority is to deal with outside threats, such as border conflicts, unjustified military buildups by third countries, violations of arms reduction treaties, the use of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, international terrorism and attempts to meddle in the member state’s internal affairs.

    The CSTO is not meant to prevent coups, civil wars or attempts to solve territorial or political disputes through the use of military force. Each member state is free to request outside military assistance to support its current government.

    Collective forces

    The CSTO has at its core the Collective Rapid Reaction Force, CRRF, (17,000-22,000 men), and the Collective Rapid Deployment Force, CRDF, (5,000 men).

    Both are meant to deal with surprise military threats.

    Still image taken from a video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 14, 2017 shows the moment the mother of all bombs struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan
    © REUTERS/ DVIDS
    US Bombing in Afghanistan Not Addressed at CSTO Summit - Kremlin
    During an April 24, 2017 news conference, CSTO Deputy General Secretary Valery Semerikov said since its inception in 2002, the organization had established an efficient and smoothly working system of responding to “any threats.”

    CSTO and NATO

    The CSTO is often referred to as “Russian NATO” or “mini-NATO.” Even though the CSTO lags behind its Western counterpart in terms of its budget, manpower, military hardware and combat interoperability, the mobilization potentials of both military blocs are roughly equal.

    NATO’s Response Force (NRF) comprises around 25,000 men compared to the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force’s 17,000-22,000, while its High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) has 13,000 men against the CSTO’s 5,000-strong Collective Rapid Deployment Force.

    The biggest advantage that the CSTO has over NATO is the lack of a language barrier. All its members speak Russian, which facilitates the execution of commands and ensures better coordination between participating units.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Belarus Plans to Focus on Regional Conflicts Settlement During CSTO Presidency
    Daesh Militants Move From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan, Posing Threat to CSTO
    Tags:
    collective security, goals, structure, anniversary, NATO, Collective Security Treaty Organization, Central Asia, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok